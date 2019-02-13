Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund: Champions League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, odds, start time

Champions League round of 16 action continues Wednesday as Borussia Dortmund heads to London to face Tottenham at Wembley Stadium. The German club enters the round after having won Group A with a record of 4-1-1, fighting off Atletico Madrid to finish at the top. Tottenham, meanwhile, secured a fantastic draw at Barcelona to finish second in Group B ahead of Inter Milan.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

UCL: Spurs vs. Dortmund

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 13



: Wednesday, Feb. 13 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium



: Wembley Stadium TV channel : TNT and Galavision



: TNT and Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Spurs +130 / Dortmund +190 / Draw +260

Storylines

Spurs: There is a huge injury issue for Spurs, with Harry Kane out and Dele Alli potentially missing as well. This week they returned to on-field rehab work and should return in the coming weeks, but if they can't go in the first leg it will put even more pressure on Heung-min Son and Fernando Llorente.

Dortmund: Christian Pulisic and company aren't entering this game with a ton of confidence after blowing a 3-0 lead over Hoffenheim in just 13 minutes. That huge let down at home on Saturday has the team entering this one with no momentum. We'll have to see how that impacts their performance as it adds pressure to their Bundesliga campaign.

Spurs vs. Dortmund prediction

A goal for either team puts the German club in the driver's spot ahead of the second leg.

Pick: Draw (+260)