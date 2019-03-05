Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund score: Spurs, Harry Kane cruise into Champions League quarterfinals
Christian Pulisic and company are out of the cup after losing to Spurs
Tottenham cruised into the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday beating Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their round of 16 second leg to advance 4-0 on aggregate. Against one of the top attacks in Europe, Spurs recorded back-to-back clean sheets to keep their European dream alive. Tottenham needed just one goal to force Dortmund to have to score five, and they got it while also putting together a fine defensive performance to neutralize the speed of the German club. Here are three takeaways:
Kane killed it off with quite the goal
That was the strategy all along -- sit back, pick their spots to go forward and put one away. And that's just what happened. Check out this brilliant ball from Moussa Sissoko to send Harry Kane through. The English striker, who missed the first leg due to injury, fires home with power to end the tie:
Dortmund is in big, big trouble
This club has bigger problems than just being eliminated from the Champions League. The big lead in the Bundesliga over Bayern Munich is gone, and they are headed in the wrong direction, winning just one of their last eight games. Just weeks ago, this looked like a club ready to compete in the Champions League for a deep run, the strong favorite to win the Bundesliga after a hot start and a team on the rise. Instead, this team looks headed for a season without much success unless things change. The creativity in the final third has been missingand it's back to the drawing board:
Spurs are a dark horse and one to watch
Tottenham probably doesn't have enough to win this competition and other clubs are certainly stronger, but it's the dream of glory that makes this sport so special. Anything can happen, as we saw with Porto in 2004. This team has a world-class striker in Harry Kane who can carry Spurs when they are lacking creativity, and the defense has proven it can keep the biggest teams out. A lot depends on how far they go, and the draw is a big factor. But one thing is for sure, Tottenham has played eight UCL matches this season, winning six and losing just one (to Barcelona). A title favorite? Maybe not. But a dark horse? For sure.
