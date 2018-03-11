Tottenham vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Tottenham hits the road to Bournemouth on Sunday in the Champions League looking to increase get its lead over fifth-place Chelsea back to five points.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Spurs put their Champions League elimination behind them and come up with a fine result on the road with another electric attacking display. Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 0.