Tottenham vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Spurs are hoping to earn a huge road win and continues its march towards the Champions League

Tottenham hits the road to Bournemouth on Sunday in the Champions League looking to increase get its lead over fifth-place Chelsea back to five points.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Spurs put their Champions League elimination behind them and come up with a fine result on the road with another electric attacking display. Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 0. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

