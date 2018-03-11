Tottenham vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Spurs are hoping to earn a huge road win and continues its march towards the Champions League
Tottenham hits the road to Bournemouth on Sunday in the Champions League looking to increase get its lead over fifth-place Chelsea back to five points.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Spurs put their Champions League elimination behind them and come up with a fine result on the road with another electric attacking display. Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 0.
