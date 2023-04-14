Bournemouth will square off against Tottenham Hotspur at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham are 16-5-9 overall and 11-0-4 at home, while Bournemouth are 8-6-16 overall and 3-2-10 on the road. Bournemouth can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 7-6-15 in that position. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on Bournemouth to lose every English Premier League game so far is now worth a hefty $1,131.34. Tottenham have performed about as expected when favored this season, and currently sit at 12-4-4 when expecting a win.

What you need to know about Bournemouth

Last Saturday, Bournemouth never let their opponents score. They had just enough offensive firepower and beat Leicester City 1-0. Bournemouth's only goal came from Philip Billing in the 40th minute. The win bumped their season record up to 8-6-16.

Bournemouth are in a relegation fight, entering the weekend with 30 points, just three points clear of 18th-place Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth have scored 28 goals this season, while conceding 57 times, the most in the Premier League. However, the Cherries are coming off a 1-0 victory on the road at Leicester City, and they've won three of their last five league games. They've beaten Liverpool and Fulham during that span, two teams ranked in the top half of the EPL table.

What you need to know about Tottenham

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur haven't lost a Premier League match since March 4th, a trend which continued last Saturday. Spurs secured a 2-1 victory over a dangerous Brighton & Hove Albion side. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but Tottenham were the better team in the second half. The victory bumped their season record up to 16-5-9.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League fixtures, and they've been spectacular at home in recent weeks. In fact, Spurs have won each of their last five league games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham have scored two or more goals in each of their last four Premier League matches on home soil.

