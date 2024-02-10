Two of the most attack-minded teams in the Premier League will meet on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With Heung-min Son and Kaoru Mitoma back from the AFC Asian Cup, Tottenham and Brighton will also be closer to full strength in attack as the get set to duel in the hunt for a European place. Out of the FA Cup, Tottenham are looking to crash the Champions League party in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, while Brighton are continuing to establish themselves as a consistent top half side. Both teams are in the top seven in goals scored, while having middling defenses which should lead to it being quite an open affair.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Feb. 10 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 10 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Tottenham -140; Draw +340; Brighton +300

Storylines

Tottenham: Slowly the treatment room is beginning to empty for Tottenham. Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessengnon will miss the match but Giovani Lo Celso could make the squad while Son and Yves Bissouma return from international duty to boost depth. All eyes will be on Richarlison who has now scored in four consecutive league matches and seven of his last eight Premier League appearances overall. The one team he didn't find the net against during this streach was Brighton, however.

Brighton: Missing Joao Pedro for the match there could be a bit of a reshuffling in attack, but that's nothing new as Roberto De Zerbi is no stranger to rotating his team. Defensively is where the worries begin to sink in for the Seagulls. Their 23 goals allowed away from home is the eighth worst mark in the league while facing one of the strongest attacks the Premier League has to offer.

Prediction

Timo Werner will find the net for his first Tottenham goal as they keep their strong home form going versus Brighton. Pick: Tottenham 3, Brighton 1