Tottenham vs. Brighton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Spurs could use three points here in the fight for the top four
Tottenham can grow its third-place lead in the Premier League on Tuesday with a win over Brighton. Spurs and Chelsea -- which tied Burnley on Monday -- both have 67 points, but Tottenham is ahead on goal differential. Tottenham enters Tuesday with a record of 22-1-11 and 67 points, while Brighton is fighting for Premier League survival. The club enters the day in 17th place, three points ahead of the drop zone.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Spurs vs. Brighton
- Date: Tuesday, April 23
- Time: 2:45 p.m.
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Tottenham -300 / Brighton +900 / Draw +390
Storylines
Spurs: This team needs to rest and recover. Such a busy time coming up with the Champions League semifinals, but they also have to weigh the importance of finishing in the top four. This is a game Tottenham really needs, and then Mauricio Pochettino can rest some of his guys against West Ham in the weekend with the UCL match against Ajax coming up next Tuesday.
Brighton: On the road in a place where Manchester City was beaten, it's going to be tricky to see Brighton being able to go in and get a win. But if this team can spring a surprise on the counter, a point is possible, and one that could be the final point needed to potentially stay up.
Spurs vs. Brighton prediction
Tottenham bounces back from the City lost with Heung-min Son scoring again in a comfortable victory.
Pick: Spurs (-300)
