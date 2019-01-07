Tottenham vs. Chelsea: League Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Tottenham hosts Chelsea on Tuesday in the semifinals of the League Cup with a spot in the final on the line. Spurs enter as the slight favorite due to recent form, but the Blues are cup tested and hopeful in going through. Both teams are looking to get back to the final for the first time since 2015, when Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0 with goals from John Terry and Diego Costa.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

EFL Cup: Spurs vs. Chelsea

Date : Tuesday, Jan. 8



: Tuesday, Jan. 8 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium in London



: Wembley Stadium in London TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: N/A

Storylines

Tottenham: Could this be it? It's safe to say Tottenham isn't synonymous with trophies. Spurs haven't won a trophy since winning this cup in 2008, and the one before that was way back in 1990-91 when the club won the FA Cup. Here's a chance to get to the brink of winning a title by advancing to the final. It's all about trophies, and the club is hungry, just like its supporters.

Chelsea: The Blues have not been consistent as of late and Eden Hazard can't do everything in attack. Expect to see this team go potentially with a bit more muscle in the middle to counter the speedy and talent of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli. Chelsea will have its chances, especially with how Tottenham attacks, and an early goal would surely set the tone. The Blues may be a slight underdog, but they won't feel that way entering. It will all come down to Chelsea being effective in attack. The club has six goals in its last six games.

Spurs vs. Chelsea prediction

The Blues go on the road, score early and put it away in the second half on an Alvaro Morata goal.

Pick: Chelsea