Tottenham vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Spurs, Blues in Premier League on TV, stream online

Chelsea visits Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday in the Premier League match of the week.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Wembley Stadium

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Tottenham to win - 11/10 to win

Draw - 5/2

Chelsea to win - 13/5

Prediction

Tottenham wins again, while Chelsea loses again, putting the pressure on Antonio Conte. Spurs 2, Chelsea 1.