Tottenham vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Spurs, Blues in Premier League on TV, stream online

It's a battle of the top two teams from a year ago

Chelsea visits Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday in the Premier League match of the week. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Wembley Stadium
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Tottenham to win - 11/10 to win
Draw - 5/2
Chelsea to win - 13/5

Prediction

Tottenham wins again, while Chelsea loses again, putting the pressure on Antonio Conte. Spurs 2, Chelsea 1. 

