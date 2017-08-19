Tottenham vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Spurs, Blues in Premier League on TV, stream online
It's a battle of the top two teams from a year ago
Chelsea visits Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday in the Premier League match of the week.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Wembley Stadium
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Tottenham to win - 11/10 to win
Draw - 5/2
Chelsea to win - 13/5
Prediction
Tottenham wins again, while Chelsea loses again, putting the pressure on Antonio Conte. Spurs 2, Chelsea 1.
