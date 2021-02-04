Chelsea earned a crucial 1-0 win at Tottenham on Thursday to boost their top four chances as Jorginho scored a first-half penalty kick to get the Blues firmly back into the battle for the top four. But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Tottenham ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Hugo Lloris
Only had to face two shots on frame, but he was strong. Did a great job to deny Christian Pulisic and had a fantastic save on a shot from Mason Mount late.
7
(DEF) Ben Davies
Didn't have a lot to worry about down the flank as Callum Hudson-Odoi had an off night. Wasn't all that great in the air.
5
(DEF) Eric Dier
Silly mistake gave up the penalty kick. Other than that, he was pretty strong and had a quality block on Timo Werner inside the box.
4
(DEF) Toby Alderweireld
Won all of his tackles but was slow to react and runs in behind. Had some quality moments but could have been sharper.
5
(DEF) Serge Aurier
A liability defensively, and he was out of position a bit. He did deliver an absolutely perfect cross late that should have found its way in.
5
(MID) Pierre-Emile Hojberg
A rock in the middle who did a very nice job defensively, recording 11 recoveries. He didn't get much of a chance to do anything going forward, but he was sharp all around.
7
(MID) Moussa Sissoko
Was good on the ball, created a chance but never found himself able to consistently impress defensively in the middle. He didn't record a single tackle and was often just a hair off in his positioning.
5
(MID) Tanguy Ndombele
Not his best showing. He didn't create a single chance. His passes were short and into space in the middle but never really to a threatening position in attack. Struggled.
4
(FWD) Son Heung-Min
Created a team-high two chances, had a team-high two shots, but boy did he waste a good look late. Without Harry Kane, it is too predictable.
6
(FWD) Steven Bergwijn
Speed and little else. No shots, no chances created, and nothing to write home about.
3
(FWD) Carlos Vinicius
Too fast for his own good at times. He did have his team's best chance though, heading a late Aurier cross right by the post.
4
(SUB 1) Lucas Moura
Came off the bench and brought a change of pace, but it didn't result in much.
5
(SUB 2) Erik Lamela
Had a shot on goal in his appearance off the bench, but he didn't stand out at all. Was pushed too wide.
5
Manager Jose Mourinho
No Harry Kane, so what did you expect? The attack just is below average without him. The hand is going to be approaching the panic button soon.
4
Chelsea ratings
Name
How did they do?
Ratings
(GK) Edouard Mendy
Had very little to worry about. He was attentive late and confident when letting balls go. Solid.
6
(DEF) Cesar Azpilicueta
Did a little bit of everything. Also took an elbow to the face. At times he got too far forward and left the defense exposed, but overall he was quality.
6
(DEF) Thiago Silva
Lasted just 36 minutes after picking up an injury following a great play on the ball. Was strong and sturdy in this short appearance.
6
(DEF) Antonio Rudiger
The defense didn't deal with much, him even less so. His night was about heading balls out and passing across the backline.
6
(MID) Marcos Alonso
A step too slow at times, but he did do well to get the ball into dangerous spots down the left. His passes could have been sharper.
6
(MID) Reece James
Created three chances for his team, more than any other player. Did well to find the open man with short balls to feet. Really helped this team create to threaten.
7
(MID) Jorginho
His passing was on point, he shielded the ball very well, and he finished his penalty with class. It was a great night for him, doing everything well.
8
(MID) Mateo Kovacic
Made way for N'Golo Kante in the second half, but his 74 minutes on the field were good enough. His passing wasn't sharp in the final third, but he showed to space well and helped keep the ball moving.
7
(FWD) Mason Mount
Mount was lively with this three shots and three chances created. He really should have scored late after a great run into the box.
6
(FWD) Callum Hudson-Odoi
Didn't see much of the ball. He actually only had 38 touches. Wasn't involved, wasn't a factor aside from some difficult chances that seemed very unlikely to go in.
4
(FWD) Timo Werner
Another match, another goalless 90 minutes. He had some looks, but his biggest impact was winning the penalty kick. It was smart of him to get in front of Dier and draw the foul.
6
(SUB 1) Andreas Christensen
Came on for Silva and was fantastic. Played smart, was good in the air and his passing was spot on.
7
(SUB 2) N'Golo Kante
Short cameo off the bench and didn't look all that comfortable.
5
(SUB 3) Christian Pulisic
The American had a couple nice runs going forward, but his passing was off. Did well to draw contact.
6
Manager Thomas Tuchel
Gets back-to-back wins and has this team feeling good ahead of matches they should win. Thiago Silva's situation is concerning, but his replacement did just fine.
7