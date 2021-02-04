Name How did they do? Ratings

(GK) Edouard Mendy Had very little to worry about. He was attentive late and confident when letting balls go. Solid. 6

(DEF) Cesar Azpilicueta Did a little bit of everything. Also took an elbow to the face. At times he got too far forward and left the defense exposed, but overall he was quality. 6

(DEF) Thiago Silva Lasted just 36 minutes after picking up an injury following a great play on the ball. Was strong and sturdy in this short appearance. 6

(DEF) Antonio Rudiger The defense didn't deal with much, him even less so. His night was about heading balls out and passing across the backline. 6

(MID) Marcos Alonso A step too slow at times, but he did do well to get the ball into dangerous spots down the left. His passes could have been sharper. 6

(MID) Reece James Created three chances for his team, more than any other player. Did well to find the open man with short balls to feet. Really helped this team create to threaten. 7

(MID) Jorginho His passing was on point, he shielded the ball very well, and he finished his penalty with class. It was a great night for him, doing everything well. 8

(MID) Mateo Kovacic Made way for N'Golo Kante in the second half, but his 74 minutes on the field were good enough. His passing wasn't sharp in the final third, but he showed to space well and helped keep the ball moving. 7

(FWD) Mason Mount Mount was lively with this three shots and three chances created. He really should have scored late after a great run into the box. 6

(FWD) Callum Hudson-Odoi Didn't see much of the ball. He actually only had 38 touches. Wasn't involved, wasn't a factor aside from some difficult chances that seemed very unlikely to go in. 4

(FWD) Timo Werner Another match, another goalless 90 minutes. He had some looks, but his biggest impact was winning the penalty kick. It was smart of him to get in front of Dier and draw the foul. 6

(SUB 1) Andreas Christensen Came on for Silva and was fantastic. Played smart, was good in the air and his passing was spot on. 7

(SUB 2) N'Golo Kante Short cameo off the bench and didn't look all that comfortable. 5

(SUB 3) Christian Pulisic The American had a couple nice runs going forward, but his passing was off. Did well to draw contact. 6