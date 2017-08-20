Tottenham vs. Chelsea score, highlights, live updates: Watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The two title contenders meet up in an early season battle
Tottenham welcomes reigning Premier League champion Chelsea to Wembley on Sunday in the top Premier League matchup of the weekend.
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Wembley Stadium
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
