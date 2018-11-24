Tottenham vs. Chelsea score: Red-hot Spurs hand Hazard and company first Premier League loss of season

The weekend began with three Premier League teams boasting an undefeated record, but now there are only two. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all came into the weekend with zero losses, but Chelsea suffered its first one after being blasted 3-1 by Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

Here's what to know:

The fast start was the key for Tottenham

Chelsea entered the day allowing just 0.75 goals per game with a tough, patient defense combining with a strong, dominant midfield. Well, Spurs weren't having any of it. By the 16th minute, it was 2-0 and the game felt out of reach. Dele Alli scored the opener and Harry Kane put home a lovely second to blow the game open.

Alli's opener:

Dele with the header! pic.twitter.com/waLbUUOgx7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 24, 2018

Kane's strike from range:

GOOOAAALLLL! Harry Kane from distance! pic.twitter.com/ZC3kEKaTb6 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 24, 2018

Chelsea's possession didn't help

During the 2018 World Cup, we saw a common theme where amount of possession didn't directly relate to winning matches. Germany, Argentina and Spain led the tournament in possession, and none of the teams came even close to contending for the title.

Chelsea found itself in a similar spot on Saturday where it dominated the ball, but it was that quick, counter-attacking style that produced results. Tottenham only had 39 percent of the ball, but it outshot Chelsea 18-13 overall and 9-2 on frame.

Spurs sat back in defense and looked to spring forward down the wings, and it worked perfectly.

What's next?

Tottenham hosts Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League, and Chelsea takes on PAOK on Thursday in Europa League.