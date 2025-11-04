Tottenham are back in their home stadium after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat against Chelsea over the weekend and hope to get back to winning in the Champions League after two draws in a row and one opening home win. To do so, Thomas Frank's side will have to win against Copenhagen on Tuesday with some players injured, as Spurs will miss Lucas Bergvall, who is ruled out through a concussion suffered in defeat to Chelsea, and other players such as Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray and James Maddison, all sidelined with injury. Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's match in London:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Stadium -- London Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Tottenham -299; Draw +421; Copenhagen +794

What are Tottenham saying?

Speaking to the media in the pre-match press conference, Frank discussed the issues his team faced in the home games in the first part of the season. "I think there are different types of games. Sometimes, also because everything is accumulating or adding a little bit up, so the number you gain is not a fantastic number. We haven't won at home the last whatever games in the Premier League. Not too many. Completely different games. Some teams are very difficult to play against in that environment. Others are a little bit easier. Everything is difficult, but, for example, Villa, I think very good competitive performance. Unfortunately, we lost. It just went the wrong way. We could easily have won 1-0. I think Saturday night is an accumulation of a lot of things, a big London derby, always hope we can beat them, we haven't won against them for a long time and that's just added a bit."

Possible lineups

Tottenham XI: Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Palhinha; Brennan Johnson, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert; Randal Kolo Muani.

Copenaghen XI: Dominik Kotarski; Junnosuke Suzuki, Gabriel Pereira, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Marcos Lopez; Jordan Larsson, Lukas Lerager, William Clem, Elias Achouri; Youssoufa Moukoko, Mohamed Elyounoussi.

How to watch

All of the action on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.

Prediction

Frank's team need to react after two defeats in a row in all competitions and the match against Copenhagen becomes a big opportunity. Pick: Tottenham 2, Copenhagen 1.

Matchday 4 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern