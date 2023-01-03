Tottenham attempt to post their first victory since the midseason break when they visit Crystal Palace on Wednesday for an English Premier League showdown. Spurs (9-3-5) won two of their last three matches prior to the World Cup hiatus but settled for a 2-2 draw against Brentford in their first game back and suffered a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday. Crystal Palace (6-4-6) are coming off a 2-0 triumph over Bournemouth on Saturday. Each team recorded a 3-0 victory at home in last season's series.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have one of the top offensive threats in the Premier League in Harry Kane, who ranks second with 13 goals. The 29-year-old forward scored in three consecutive matches prior to Sunday's defeat and has been kept off the scoresheet only five times in 2022-23. Kane, who has reached double digits in goals in each of his last nine campaigns with Tottenham, is four away from matching his total in 37 contests last season.

Pierre Højbjerg is tied with fellow midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who has missed the last two games with a thigh injury, for second on the team with four goals after tallying in the draw against Brentford. Bentancur is expected to sit out again, but Tottenham could see the return of Dejan Kulusevski. The 22-year-old Swedish winger, who is tied for third in the league with five assists, was not on the pitch for the match versus Aston Villa due to a muscle injury.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles were able to breathe a little easier after their victory against Bournemouth as they failed to score in each of their previous two matches. Midfielder Eberechi Eze and forward Jordan Ayew tallied in the triumph, with the former recording his third goal of the season to tie forward Odsonne Edouard for second on the team. The 24-year-old Eze, who also has registered three assists, is one goal away from matching the total from his first campaign with Crystal Palace in 2020-21.

Wilfried Zaha leads the Eagles in scoring as he has netted six of the team's 17 goals. The 30-year-old forward from the Ivory Coast is hoping to regain his touch as he has scored only twice over his last 11 league matches following a three-game streak during which he scored four times. Zaha entered 2022-23 with at least 10 goals in three of his previous four seasons.

