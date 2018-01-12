Tottenham vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Tottenham battles Everton in Premier League action in one of the top matchups of the weekend, with both teams in need of three points. Tottenham is three points back of fourth-place Liverpool and looking not to get jumped by rival Arsenal, while Everton is about 4-5 wins away from all but avoiding relegation as it is in ninth and seven points clear.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports app

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Everton has some quality in the final third to cause trouble, but Tottenham plays well at the back and gets a goal in each half to take the points. Tottenham 2, Everton 0.