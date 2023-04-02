Everton and Tottenham will both be happy to get back on the pitch Monday when they meet in an English Premier League match at Goodison Park. Everton spent the international break dealing with accusations that they violated financial fair-play rules. Meanwhile, Spurs fired manager Antonio Conte, and managing director Fabio Paratici is appealing a worldwide football ban for his role in the Juventus financial scandal. On the field, Tottenham (15-4-9) entered the weekend in the top four of the Premier League table, despite a 3-3 draw with last-place Southampton on March 18 before the break. Everton (6-8-14) drew 2-2 with Chelsea the same day and the Toffees are unbeaten in their last three league games.

Kickoff in Liverpool, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Spurs are +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) and Everton are +235 underdogs in the latest Tottenham vs. Everton odds from Caesars Sportsbook. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Everton vs. Tottenham spread: Tottenham -0.5 (+115)

Everton vs. Tottenham over/under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Tottenham money line: Everton +235, Tottenham +120, Draw +235

EVE: The Toffees have scored in nine of their past 11 home EPL games.

TOT: Spurs have scored in eight of their past nine EPL matches.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs are the more talented team and should have a chip on their shoulder. Conte shredded the team after the Saints rallied to tie last week's match. Harry Kane had one of the goals, giving him 21 in the 28 league matches. Ivan Perisic also scored and should be ready after a calf injury knocked him out of Croatia's Euro 2024 qualifier Tuesday. He has five assists this season, second to only Dejan Kulusevski's six. They join Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in a midfield loaded with play-makers. Hojbjerg scored in the last meeting with Everton and has four goals and three assists.

Tottenham have lost once in the past 20 meetings with Everton (9-10-1), outscoring them 37-15 over that span. Spurs have taken 101 more shots than Everton this season (388-287). They have the fourth-most shots on target (141) in the Premier League, and Kane leads the EPL in total shots (94) and shots on net (40). The Toffees have allowed the second-most shots (420) and fourth-most on target (133).

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees have won three of their four home games under Dyche, and they have built some momentum. One of those home victories was a 1-0 triumph over league leader Arsenal, and another was against a Brentford team that hadn't lost a league match since October. All three of the victories at home under Dyche were hard-fought 1-0 affairs. The draw in a tough atmosphere at Stamford Bridge last week should galvanize the team further.

Everton also have the attacking talent to exploit a Spurs defense that has already allowed 40 goals, more than they conceded all of last season. Abdoulaye Doucoure has two goals and three assists in the past three games. Doucoure scored the first goal and assisted on the equalizer by Ellis Simms in the draw with Chelsea. Demarai Gray (four goals) and Dwight McNeil (three) are part of an offense that has scored just 22 goals but has an expected goals of 30.6. They should start converting more chances, and Spurs No. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remains out. Replacement Fraser Forster has allowed 11 goals on 29 shots on net (66.7%).

