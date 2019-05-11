Tottenham vs. Everton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Spurs are hoping to finish the season in third and wrap up a UCL spot
Tottenham hopes it can clinch a Champions League spot and finish in the top four of the Premier League on Sunday when the club faces Everton on Matchday 38. Spurs enter the day in fourth place with a three-point lead over Arsenal and a goal differential of plus-eight over their North London rival. Adraw will cement a spot in the top four, and even with a loss the team looks likely to still finish fourth.
There is a chance for Tottenham to finish in third though. If Spurs draw and Chelsea loses, Tottenham finishes in third. A victory and Chelsea failing to win will also see this team finish in third place.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Tottenham vs. Everton
- Date: Sunday, May 12
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV channel: Syfy
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Tottenham -110 / Everton +295 / Draw +230
Storylines
Tottenham: How fit will this team be? Never mind the fact that Harry Kane is injured and Son Heung-min is suspended. But after playing in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, this team probably won't be super fresh. Keep an eye on the legs of the Spurs players, and if this team looks a step or two slow, it will be obvious.
Everton: This club has been the epitome of average: 15 wins, 14 losses, eight draws. At times the club looks like a real threat to the top six, while at other times you wonder how they aren't in the relegation battle.
Tottenham vs. Everton prediction
Tottenham is held once again at home to close the season, but the team still locks up a top-four spot.
Pick: Draw (+230)
