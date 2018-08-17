Tottenham vs. Fulham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Tottenham welcomes Fulham across London for Premier League action on Matchday 2 this Saturday. Spurs have three points after the opener, a 2-1 win over Newcastle, while Fulham failed to impress in a season-opening defeat to Crystal Palace 2-0.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Spurs vs. Fulham

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What's at stake?



Three points in the league, and for Tottenham, a chance to start the season with two wins and lots of momentum. Fulham lost their opener at home and will be looking to get their first point of the season and not fall too far behind.

Prediction

Tottenham, at home, is money. And against a Fulham team that is going to take time to gel, Spurs shouldn't have a problem. Harry Kane scores twice, and it's another win for the favorites. Spurs 3, Fulham 0.