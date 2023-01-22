It's a battle for fifth place in the English Premier League on Monday when Fulham host Tottenham at Craven Cottage in London. Spurs (10-3-7) hold the fifth spot in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Fulham (9-4-7). Both teams can score goals and sometimes struggle on the back end, so it could be an action-packed match. Both also come off losses to top-four teams. The Cottagers saw a four-match league win streak end with a 1-0 loss to Newcastle last Sunday. Spurs faced the top two teams in consecutive matches, losing 2-0 to league leader Arsenal last Sunday before a 4-2 setback to Manchester City on Thursday. Tottenham won the first meeting this season, 2-1, at Hotspur Stadium in September.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Spurs as +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110), with the Cottagers +220 underdogs, in its latest Fulham vs. Tottenham odds. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Fulham:

Fulham vs. Tottenham: Spurs -0.5 (+110)

Fulham vs. Tottenham over/under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Tottenham money line: Fulham +220, Spurs +110, Draw +265

FUL: The Cottagers have a 16-9 goal advantage in the past 10 EPL games (6-3-1).

TOT: Spurs are minus-4 (17-21) in their past 10 league matches (3-6-1).

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have been one of the league's top teams for several years, while the Cottagers are newly promoted. Tottenham have one league loss to Fulham since 2008 (12-3-1) and are unbeaten in the past nine, winning seven. Tottenham have the third-most goals in the league with 39, led by superstar Harry Kane (15). Son Heung-Min (four) and Dejan Kulusevski (two goals, seven assists) also could be trouble for a Fulham back line that has five clean sheets in 20 games. The Cottagers have conceded 29 goals, yielding at least one in eight of 10 home matches.

Tottenham pounded the Fulham net in the last meeting, outshooting the Cottagers 23-9 and putting 10 of those shots on target. Spurs put more than 38% of their shots on frame, while Fulham opponents are on target almost 40% of the time. That's the second-worst mark in the league, and the Cottagers have allowed the most shots on target (107). Kane scored one of the goals in the last meeting, and he leads the league in shots (69) and is second in attempts on target (31).

Why you should back Fulham

Despite the loss to Newcastle, the Cottagers should be confident playing at home against a poor defensive team. They defeated Chelsea before their setback to the Magpies, giving them confidence they can hang with the league's traditional powers. Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals in 16 games) spearheads a potent attack that can make up for any defensive deficiencies. The Serbian scored 43 goals in the Championship last season and has five over the past eight matches. He should be fired up to face a Spurs squad that yielded four second-half goals Thursday.

Andreas Pereira (two goals, five assists), Joao Palhinha (three goals) and Willian (two goals, two assists) are part of an impressive midfield that drives the attack. Bobby Decordova-Reid, who has scored four times, has the speed to create problems. Spurs have allowed the fourth-most shots in the league (287) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been in dreadful form. The veteran has a 67.1 save percentage and has made mistakes that have led directly to goals.

