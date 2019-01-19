Tottenham vs. Fulham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League's 23rd matchday concludes on Sunday when Tottenham goes across London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Spurs are third in the table with 48 points and a record of 16-0-6, while Fulham is in 19th place with a record of 3-5-14. Spurs can go four clear of fourth place with a victory following Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal, while Fulham needs something from this game with relegation looking more and more likely.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Tottenham vs. Fulham

Date : Sunday, Jan. 20



: Sunday, Jan. 20 Time : 11 a.m.



: 11 a.m. Location : Craven Cottage in London



: Craven Cottage in London TV channel : NBCSN



fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham -145 / Fulham +450 / Draw +225

Storylines

Tottenham: Entering the day with just a one-point lead over fourth place, Spurs now have a bit of pressure they are dealing with, especially after that tough loss to Manchester United last week. A draw here won't feel good enough. With Fulham's struggles to score, Tottenham should get three points.

Fulham: It's time to panic. Fulham's 14 points currently sees them seven points from safety with less than half of the season to go. Little by little, this team can climb out of the hole, but Newcastle and Southampton's victories on Saturday make it even tougher.

Tottenham vs. Fulham prediction

Without Harry Kane (injured) and Heung-Min Son (at Asian Cup), Fernando Llorente scores the winner at Tottenham gets three more points.

Pick: Tottenham (-145)