Tottenham vs. Juventus live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Spurs are the slight favorite after a fantastic first leg
Tottenham looks to close out Juventus and move on to the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday when the Italian giants visit Wembley Stadium for their round of 16 second leg. The first leg ended 2-2, giving the English club a strong chance of moving on.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Juventus gets through just barely with a brilliant performance from Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. Juventus 2, Tottenham 1 (4-3 on aggregate).
