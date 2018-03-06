Tottenham vs. Juventus live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Tottenham looks to close out Juventus and move on to the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday when the Italian giants visit Wembley Stadium for their round of 16 second leg. The first leg ended 2-2, giving the English club a strong chance of moving on.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Juventus gets through just barely with a brilliant performance from Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. Juventus 2, Tottenham 1 (4-3 on aggregate).