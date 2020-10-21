Tottenham's Europa League campaign officially begins on Thursday when Spurs welcome LASK Linz to London for Matchday 1. Tottenham are the heavy favorites to win this game, while the Austrian side hopes to pull off the shocker on the road. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

Storylines

Tottenham: Time to bounce back from that horrible 3-3 draw with West Ham. Tottenham was up 3-0 after a quarter of an hour and blew it late with some defensive lapses. That lack of sharpness will drive Jose Mourinho up a wall, but at least they can get back to their winning ways in this one. Expect Gareth Bale to see more of the pitch than last game and for Tottenham's defense to look much improved.

LASK: The side isn't off to a hot start in the Austrian Bundesliga which just five goals scored in four games. But maybe they can learn something from Spurs' last game where West Ham scored three late goals with Tottenham really having trouble with crosses. That lack of ability to neutralize crosses was key in dropping those points. Expect a lot of crosses in this one from LASK Linz.

Prediction

Gareth Bale gets his goal and Spurs win easily. Pick: Tottenham 4, LASK 0