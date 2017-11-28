Tottenham vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Spurs are a point outside the top four behind Arsenal
Tottenham sits just outside the top four in the Premier League but will aim to re-join the group this week. It all starts on Tuesday with a trip to Leicester City.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tottenham gets back to its high scoring ways, as Harry Kane and Dele Alli both find the net. Tottenham 4, Leicester 1.
