Tottenham Hotspur will try to rebound from a disappointing midweek loss when they host Leicester City on Saturday in an English Premier League match. Spurs (4-2-0) gave up both goals in the final minutes of a 2-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon in a UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday. But they haven't lost a league match and are trying to keep pace at the top of the EPL table. Tottenham's showdown with Manchester City last weekend was postponed as the nation mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, so their last EPL match was a 2-1 victory against Fulham on Sept. 3. Leicester (0-1-5) haven't played a match of any kind since a 5-2 loss to Brighton on Sept. 4. The Foxes are at the bottom of the table after finishing eighth last season.

Tottenham vs. Leicester City spread: Tottenham -1.5 (+120)

Tottenham vs. Leicester City over/under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham vs. Leicester City money line: Spurs -215, Leicester +550, Draw +360

TOT: They scored at least twice in eight of the past 12 matchups (32 goals)

LEI: They scored a goal in 10 of the past 12 meetings, including four in a row

Why you should back Tottenham



Spurs have won seven straight at home in all competitions, and they will be fired up after their disappointment on Tuesday. They have scored seven goals while conceding just twice in their three league matches in London. Tottenham have scored 10 goals in winning the past three meetings with Leicester, and they have won seven of the past nine matchups. Harry Kane has scored in each game of the three-game streak, and Son Heung-Min scored twice in the last one, a 3-1 Spurs home victory. They could blitz a Leicester back line that has conceded 16 goals already this season.

The Foxes have allowed 11 goals on the road, so Son will be eager to break out of his funk. He and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shared the Golden Boot last season after both scored 23 goals, but he has just one assist on the stat sheet so far. Kane scored 17 goals and had nine assists in league play in 2021-22.

Why you should back Leicester City

Manager Brendan Rodgers has an astute football mind, and he no doubt has spent the time off figuring out the best approach to turn things around. Leicester definitely have the talent in attack to beat almost anyone, with Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka available to lead the way. Midfielders James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes all are creative playmakers, so if Rodgers can get the back line in order, the Foxes can compete.

Maddison leads the team with two goals, and Iheanacho and Daka both scored in Leicester's last outing. All three also had goals against Spurs last season, but the Foxes lost 3-2 at home and 3-1 in London. Vardy scored a team-high 15 goals last season but could come off the bench again.

