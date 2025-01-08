Familiar foes are set to face off in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal round as Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Reds recently defeated Spurs 6-3 in domestic play, further securing their lead atop the Premier League standings. Arne Slot's men have only lost one game in league play this season, while Spurs now sit 12th in the table after losing three of their last five matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Tottenham vs. Liverpool odds list the Reds as the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Spurs as the +370 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Tottenham vs. Liverpool date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Tottenham vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

EFL Cup picks for Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the EFL Cup picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Tottenham vs. Liverpool, Eimer is backing over 3.5 goals to be scored for a -135 payout. Both teams have scored in nine straight meetings dating back to the 2019-2020 season. Three of the last four matches between these teams have ended with over 3.5 goals, and Liverpool have scored four or more goals in three of those fixtures.



The expert acknowledges that Spurs are struggling defensively and dealing with the background chatter regarding manager Ange Postecoglou's job, but he still expects them to put up a fight on their home pitch. He doesn't, however, think they'll be able to upset the Reds.

"Liverpool is, frankly, too good right now to lose to Spurs," Eimer told SportsLine. "However, I expect both teams to score and goals galore, just like we've seen in the last five head-to-head matches between the two sides."

