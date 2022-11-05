Without Heung-Min Son, Tottenham will have a tall task of toppling Liverpool even with the struggles of Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League. Antonio Conte's side have become a team of comebacks with stoppage-time winners against Bournemouth and Marseille over the past week while Liverpool have only picked up ten points away from the friendly confines of Anfield. With a loss, Spurs run the risk of falling out of the top four while Liverpool need a victory to close the ten point gap between the two teams.

Klopp still has defensive issues to sort out as even without Son, Spurs have a stronger attack than Leeds and Nottingham Forest but freeing Darwin Nunez will be key to taking a victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 6 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 6 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Tottenham +220; Draw +250; Liverpool +112 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: Conte won't have many extra options in attack or defense as Cristian Romero will be unavailable while he still has a chance to recover in time to contribute to Argentina at the World Cup. Bryan Gil will have a chance to start in the match as Dejan Kuluesevski is a question mark while Richarlison and Son will all miss the match.

Liverpool: The midfield has more worries as James Milner will be a game time decision. Joel Matip will miss the match as well as he's only back in rehab, not training. Other than those two, Luis Diaz, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Diogo Jota will sill be sidelined with long term injuries through the World Cup.

Prediction

Harry Kane will be enough to lift the Spurs attack against Mohamed Salah and Liverpool but the two defenses will falter as the match ends in a draw. Pick: Spurs 2, Liverpool 2