Liverpool earned a huge win at Tottenham on Thursday, returning to the Premier League's top four, and beating Jose Mourinho and company, 3-1. But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Tottenham ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Hugo Lloris
Not great. Had a couple good stops early, and his defense let him down, but he really should have done better on the the first two.
4
(DEF) Ben Davies
Slow to react at times. Had some decent moments. Lacked tenacity and was just overpowered.
5
(DEF) Eric Dier
What was he doing on the opener? Miscommunication with Lloris. It was a terrible showing.
3
(DEF) Joe Rodon
Strong until he wasn't. Nail in the coffin with his poor attempted play on the last goal.
5
(DEF) Matthew Doherty
Not much came down his side, but when it did, he wasn't at his sharpest.
5
(MID) Serge Aurier
A liability in defense. Fell asleep on the opener. More bad than good, which feels like a standard performance from him.
4
(MID) Pierre-Emile Hobjerg
Fought hard to get his team back in it and rocketed home his team's lone goal. One of the few bright spots for Mourinho's men.
7
(MID) Tanguy Ndombele
Didn't make the impact he has in recent matches, partially because of how well Liverpool played on the ball. He was kept quiet.
5
(FWD) Son Heung-min
There was that goal called off due to VAR just minutes in, and then there was little else from the South Korean star. The service from his teammates just wasn't there.
5
(FWD) Steven Bergwijn
Didn't even record a shot. Created a couple chances, showed off a nice touch, but that was about it.
5
(FWD) Harry Kane
The English star only lasted one half due to a knock. Concerning as we enter the thick of the season. When he played, he didn't have chances to do much.
5
(SUB 1) Harry Winks
Came off the bench and was sharp with his passing, but none of the passes created much of a threat.
5
(SUB 2) Erik Lamela
Subbed on for Kane, and it was the same as playing a man down. Did absolutely nothing.
4
(SUB 3) Gareth Bale
Came in with the game pretty much over. A late sub that wasn't going to change anything.
N/A
Manager Jose Mourinho
That was rough. Went with a surprising lineup, especially at the back, and it didn't pay off. Sure feels like Toby Alderweireld or Davinson Sanchez could have helped, surely.
4
Liverpool ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Ratings
(GK) Alisson
Didn't really have a lot to do to be honest. Was strong when he needed to be.
6
(DEF) Andy Robertson
Had very little to do at the back, having just one tackle. Got forward but wasn't all that involved in attack.
6
(DEF) Jordan Henderson
A tad slow at the back and was fortunate that Son's early goal didn't count. Other than that, his passing was sharp.
6
(DEF) Joel Matip
Was taken off at the break with a knock. Passed the ball very well in his time on the pitch but had nothing to worry about.
6
(DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold
Had a couple good tackles and interceptions, and he also got a nice goal to make it 2-0. Assisted the final goal. A good showing.
8.5
(MID) James Milner
Strong on both ends. Contributed with three interceptions and created game-high four chances. Strong from the veteran.
7.5
(MID) Georginio Wijnaldum
A calm presence on the ball and got into space well. Connected very well with Thiago.
6
(MID) Thiago
His passing was exceptional, completing 53 out of 59. Did a fine job of playing vertically into space. Picked up a head knock but carried on.
7
(FWD) Sadio Mane
Struggled early but cleaned it up as the game went on. Had a goal and an assist. His runs were fantastic. Also helped set up the other goal.
9
(FWD) Roberto Firmino
Super sharp from the Brazilian. Created three chances and got his goal to end the Reds' drought. A good day at the office.
8
(FWD) Mohamed Salah
Had very little impact in the final third. Dropped deep to try and help get the attack going. Quiet.
6
(SUB 1) Nathaniel Phillips
Came on and held his own for Matip, registering two tackles and two clearances.
6
(SUB 2) Curtis Jones
A late sub.
N/A
(SUB 3) Divock Origi
A late sub.
N/A
Manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool were strong in possession, pressed well and dominated more than the scoreline would indicate.
8