Liverpool earned a huge win at Tottenham on Thursday to move back into the Premier League's top four, beating Jose Mourinho and company, 3-1. But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Tottenham ratings

Name How did they do? Rating

(GK) Hugo Lloris

Not great. Had a couple good stops early, and his defense let him down, but he really should have done better on the the first two.

4

(DEF) Ben Davies

Slow to react at times. Had some decent moments. Lacked tenacity and was just overpowered.

5

(DEF) Eric Dier

What was he doing on the opener? Miscommunication with Lloris. It was a terrible showing.

3

(DEF) Joe Rodon

Strong until he wasn't. Nail in the coffin with his poor attempted play on the last goal.

5

(DEF) Matthew Doherty       

Not much came down his side, but when it did, he wasn't at his sharpest.

5

(MID) Serge Aurier 

A liability in defense. Fell asleep on the opener. More bad than good, which feels like a standard performance from him.

4

(MID) Pierre-Emile Hobjerg  

Fought hard to get his team back in it and rocketed home his team's lone goal. One of the few bright spots for Mourinho's men.

7

(MID) Tanguy Ndombele

Didn't make the impact he has in recent matches, partially because of how well Liverpool played on the ball. He was kept quiet.

5

(FWD) Son Heung-min     

There was that goal called off due to VAR just minutes in, and then there was little else from the South Korean star. The service from his teammates just wasn't there.

5

(FWD) Steven Bergwijn

Didn't even record a shot. Created a couple chances, showed off a nice touch, but that was about it. 

5

(FWD) Harry Kane

The English star only lasted one half due to a knock. Concerning as we enter the thick of the season. When he played, he didn't have chances to do much.

5

(SUB 1) Harry Winks

Came off the bench and was sharp with his passing, but none of the passes created much of a threat.

5

(SUB 2) Erik Lamela

Subbed on for Kane, and it was the same as playing a man down. Did absolutely nothing.

4

(SUB 3) Gareth Bale

Came in with the game pretty much over. A late sub that wasn't going to change anything.

N/A

Manager Jose Mourinho

That was rough. Went with a surprising lineup, especially at the back, and it didn't pay off. Sure feels like Toby Alderweireld or Davinson Sanchez could have helped, surely.

4

Liverpool ratings

Name How did they do? Ratings

(GK) Alisson

Didn't really have a lot to do to be honest. Was strong when he needed to be.

6

(DEF) Andy Robertson

Had very little to do at the back, having just one tackle. Got forward but wasn't all that involved in attack.

6

(DEF) Jordan Henderson   

A tad slow at the back and was fortunate that Son's early goal didn't count. Other than that, his passing was sharp.

6

(DEF) Joel Matip 

Was taken off at the break with a knock. Passed the ball very well in his time on the pitch but had nothing to worry about.

6

(DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold       

Had a couple good tackles and interceptions, and he also got a nice goal to make it 2-0. Assisted the final goal. A good showing.

8.5

(MID) James Milner

Strong on both ends. Contributed with three interceptions and created game-high four chances. Strong from the veteran.

7.5

(MID) Georginio Wijnaldum

A calm presence on the ball and got into space well. Connected very well with Thiago.

6

(MID) Thiago

His passing was exceptional, completing 53 out of 59. Did a fine job of playing vertically into space. Picked up a head knock but carried on.

7

(FWD) Sadio Mane       

Struggled early but cleaned it up as the game went on. Had a goal and an assist. His runs were fantastic. Also helped set up the other goal.

9

(FWD) Roberto Firmino

Super sharp from the Brazilian. Created three chances and got his goal to end the Reds' drought. A good day at the office.

8

(FWD) Mohamed Salah

Had very little impact in the final third. Dropped deep to try and help get the attack going. Quiet.

6

(SUB 1) Nathaniel Phillips

Came on and held his own for Matip, registering two tackles and two clearances. 

6

(SUB 2) Curtis Jones

A late sub.

N/A

(SUB 3) Divock Origi

A late sub.

N/A

Manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool were strong in possession, pressed well and dominated more than the scoreline would indicate.

8