Liverpool earned a huge win at Tottenham on Thursday to move back into the Premier League's top four, beating Jose Mourinho and company, 3-1. But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Tottenham ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Hugo Lloris Not great. Had a couple good stops early, and his defense let him down, but he really should have done better on the the first two. 4 (DEF) Ben Davies Slow to react at times. Had some decent moments. Lacked tenacity and was just overpowered. 5 (DEF) Eric Dier What was he doing on the opener? Miscommunication with Lloris. It was a terrible showing. 3 (DEF) Joe Rodon Strong until he wasn't. Nail in the coffin with his poor attempted play on the last goal. 5 (DEF) Matthew Doherty Not much came down his side, but when it did, he wasn't at his sharpest. 5 (MID) Serge Aurier A liability in defense. Fell asleep on the opener. More bad than good, which feels like a standard performance from him. 4 (MID) Pierre-Emile Hobjerg Fought hard to get his team back in it and rocketed home his team's lone goal. One of the few bright spots for Mourinho's men. 7 (MID) Tanguy Ndombele Didn't make the impact he has in recent matches, partially because of how well Liverpool played on the ball. He was kept quiet. 5 (FWD) Son Heung-min There was that goal called off due to VAR just minutes in, and then there was little else from the South Korean star. The service from his teammates just wasn't there. 5 (FWD) Steven Bergwijn Didn't even record a shot. Created a couple chances, showed off a nice touch, but that was about it. 5 (FWD) Harry Kane The English star only lasted one half due to a knock. Concerning as we enter the thick of the season. When he played, he didn't have chances to do much. 5 (SUB 1) Harry Winks Came off the bench and was sharp with his passing, but none of the passes created much of a threat. 5 (SUB 2) Erik Lamela Subbed on for Kane, and it was the same as playing a man down. Did absolutely nothing. 4 (SUB 3) Gareth Bale Came in with the game pretty much over. A late sub that wasn't going to change anything. N/A Manager Jose Mourinho That was rough. Went with a surprising lineup, especially at the back, and it didn't pay off. Sure feels like Toby Alderweireld or Davinson Sanchez could have helped, surely. 4

Craving more coverage of the world's game? Get set for this weekend's fixtures with the latest Que Golazo! podcast. Listen below:

Liverpool ratings