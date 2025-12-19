Liverpool will try to keep up their recent form when they visit North London on Saturday to take on a struggling Tottenham side. Liverpool (8-2-6) are seventh in the English Premier League table but just two points behind fourth-place Chelsea, while Spurs (6-4-6) are 11th and have struggled mightily at home. They have lost 10 games on their home ground in 2025, and a loss would be a team record for a calendar year. Liverpool beat Inter 1-0 in a Champions League match last Tuesday before topping Brighton 2-0 on Saturday. They'll be without Mohamed Salah, who has joined Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations. Tottenham comes in off a wrenching 3-0 road loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Liverpool are +100 favorites (wager $100 to win $100) in the latest Liverpool vs. Tottenham odds while Spurs are +250 underdogs (wager $100 to win $250). A draw is priced at +275 and the total is 2.5 (Over -150, Under +120).

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Liverpool vs. Tottenham on Saturday.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham best bets

Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 goals (-110)

Liverpool Over 1.5 Team Total (-125)

Liverpool were in some shaky water back in November. The team hit one of its roughest runs of matches in recent history, and the problems both on and off the pitch were mounting. They seem to have stabilized a bit moving into December. The tension between Arne Slot and Mo Salah seems to be mostly squashed, and the team is coming in off a few positive results. The club managed to beat Inter in UCL play on the road and beat Brighton 2-0 in their last EPL matchday. While this doesn't seem necessarily shocking considering Liverpool's usual pedigree, the victories were much-needed and could be a turning point for Liverpool as they look for a third straight win. Players like Hugo Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai are stepping up in a big way, and the attack for the Reds should be on display against a Spurs side that just got run over by Nottingham.

Goals galore in this head-to-head

There is no other Premier League fixture with as many goals as when Liverpool and Spurs go at it. Both teams have scored in 10 consecutive Premier League matches between the teams. They played twice last season in EPL play, and those games saw a combined 15 goals, with Liverpool winning 6-3 and 4-2. This is a matchup where Liverpool know how to produce goals. Even with this team struggling to find consistency, this is the perfect match to find their goal-scoring boots. The Spurs defense has been fragile, and their matches have been riddled with goals. I expect both teams to come out swinging and make it another goal-fest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.