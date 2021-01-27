Liverpool and Tottenham both looked like title contenders early on in the Premier League season, but each have since slipped a bit as they meet on Thursday. The Reds entered the week in fourth place with 34 points, while Tottenham entered in fifth place with 33 points. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Jan. 28

: Thursday, Jan. 28 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham +215; Draw +245; Liverpool +124 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: London +230 Bet Now

Storylines

Tottenham: The attack is gelling, but like Liverpool, it is playing better in the FA Cup as of late, capitalizing on weak defenses. Now, Liverpool's defense has struggled with consistency, mainly due to injuries. The question now is, how rested will Tottenham be. They are on short rest after playing Wycombe on Monday, and they weren't counting on needing to use Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Tanguy Ndombele off the bench. Keep an eye on how fresh Spurs look early in this one.

Liverpool: They just can't seem to score in the league. They haven't even scored a league goal this calendar year, going four league games without a goal since Dec. 27. Now, if you look at the FA Cup, they have scored six in their last two, but things just aren't clicking in the league. Going up against a Spurs defense that hasn't conceded multiple goals in any of their last four games, they must look to play simple, to feet and with pace in the attacking half with Tottenham's defense liking to quickly close.

Prediction

Mohamed Salah makes it three goals in two games, getting the winner late. Pick: Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1

