Liverpool's wait for a Premier League away win this season is now over after the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Sunday. Despite away wins at Rangers and Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, Jurgen Klopp's men needed until now to register three points on the road in the league with Mohamed Salah securing them.

The Egyptian struck twice in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to help Liverpool rebuild their hopes of competing for a place in the top four after a stop-start opening half of the campaign. It also ended a run of two straight Premier League defeats after losses to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United undid an impressive win over Manchester City.

Salah swept home from a Darwin Nunez assist after just 11 minutes before he was gifted a second by Eric Dier's poor header backwards five minutes before halftime.

Ivan Perisic did hit the woodwork once in each half, but it took until the 70th minute for Spurs to make the breakthrough as Harry Kane was teed up by Dejan Kulusevski.

Antonio Conte's men were unable to complete their comeback, though, and were without Son Heung Min after his facial injury midweek.

The result leaves Spurs in the top four but one point behind Newcastle United and three points ahead of Manchester United having played a game more.

Liverpool are now up to eighth and within four points of Europe after United went down 3-1 to Aston Villa on Unai Emery's Villa Park debut.