Heading into the final three games of Group J it is clear that Tottenham and their rivals for qualification can ill afford to drop points in their games against Ludogorets Razgrad.

The Bulgarian champions have been a better team than their 0-0-3 record might suggest but if any of Spurs, Antwerp or LASK Linz fail to beat them it could make for a far harder task in reaching the knockout stages. Jose Mourinho's side will be the first looking to get points on the board as they welcome Ludogorets to London on Thursday night.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Thursday, Nov. 26

: Thursday, Nov. 26 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Tottenham -1200; Draw +850; Ludogorets +2800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: Four wins on the bounce for Spurs and there seems to be little to check their momentum in Mourinho's second season. The man himself is cutting an upbeat air and even the relative problems that his side face seem to be diminishing with the news that Toby Alderweireld's muscle injury is not as bad as first feared and may only sideline him for a fortnight.

With Joe Rodon not registered for the Europa League, Mourinho will still have to be somewhat creative in how he puts together his defense but the likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez should ensure that Alderweireld's absence is not felt too keenly.

Ludogorets: According to Bulgarian media the Ludogorets camp has been hit by several cases of COVID-19 with head coach Stanilsav Genchev telling a press conference: "We've barely managed to complete our matchday squad - most of the players have trained just once.

"Some of them have just come out of quarantine, others have recovered from injuries. I've never dealt with so many problems."

Prediction

This would have been a tough task for Ludogorets even at full strength but with what would appear to be a depleted squad Spurs have every reason to expect a comfortable win. The pick: Spurs 3, Lodogorets 0