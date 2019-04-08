Tottenham vs. Manchester City: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Champions League quarterfinals begin Tuesday with an all-England clash as Tottenham plays its first European game inside its new stadium against mighty Manchester City in the first leg. Spurs beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on aggregate in the round of 16 to move on, while Manchester City dominated Schalke to easily move on to this stage.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Date : Tuesday, April 9



: Tuesday, April 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV channel : Galavision and TNT



: Galavision and TNT Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham +33 / Man. City -135 / Draw +300

Storylines

Tottenham: From Feb. 22 to April 2, Tottenham won just one game in all competitions. But the team did get a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday to build a little bit of momentum. Spurs enter this one as a heavy underdog though, having lost 1-0 to City in their first Premier League meeting of the season. This is a match at home where Spurs will obviously want to win, but the priority has to be to not concede. Just two goals from City would put them in a rough spot.

Man. City: This may be the year City gets over the hump in Europe, but first the team will have to see off a talented Spurs side. Going on the road, obviously a victory would be ideal, but they'll also be thrilled with a draw with goals to give them an advantage ahead of the second leg. City is also expected to get Sergio Aguero back for this one after the Argentine trained on Monday.

Tottenham vs. Man. City prediction

A 1-1 draw as Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne score, giving Pep Guardiola's team the edge ahead of next week's return leg in Manchester.

Pick: Draw (+300)