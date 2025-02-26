It's a battle of underperforming teams as Tottenham host Manchester City on Wednesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but both sides do have something to play for. City's top-five hopes and a place in the Champions League next season are hanging on by a thread as they're level with Newcastle United in the table. Tottenham may be just about out of the running for a European spot but still going strong in the Europa League, it's important to maintain form during what has been a trying season for Ange Postecoglou's men.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Feb. 26 | Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Feb. 26 | : 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Tottenham +220; Draw +300; Manchester City +100

Storylines

Tottenham: For much of the season, Postecoglou has stressed that he just needs his team to be healthy and they'll have a shot at winning games and so far that has been the case. Tottenham have defeated Manchester United and Ipswich Town while scoring five goals and conceding one since getting the trio of Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, and Guglielmo Vicario back, but this will be a test on a different level. Tottenham have had City's number over the years but winning a match like this would show that Spurs are well and truly moving in the right direction with the Europa League round of 16 around the corner.

Tottenham predicted XI: Guglielmo Vicario, Djed Spence, Ben Davies, Kevin Danso, Pedro Porro, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-min Son, Mathys Tel

Manchester City: Now on a slide with getting knocked out of the Champions League and losing to Liverpool to fall further behind in league play, it's fair to question what City need to motivate the squad at this stage of the season. Things can get worse for them if they miss out on UCL next season but a bit of a break could also be good as this City side moves into rebuild territory.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Omar Marmoush

Prediction

No team has had City's number quite like Tottenham at home and this will be no different as Johnson helps power Spurs to a victory. Pick: Tottenham 3, Manchester City 1