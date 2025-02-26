Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will face off in an English Premier League showdown on Wednesday. Spurs, who won the reverse fixture 4-0, are 13th in the EPL table and looking to stay hot after winning each of their last three league matches. Meanwhile, Manchester City are fighting to finish inside the top four and desperate to turn their fortunes around after dropping two of their last three league games.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is at 2:30 p.m. ET. Man City are listed as the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Tottenham vs. Man City odds, with Spurs as the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Man City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him at sportsbooks or on betting apps could be way up.

Here are Green's Premier League picks and predictions for Tottenham vs. Man City on Wednesday:

Under 3.5 goals (+100)

The Under has hit in each of Spurs' last three home games, including a 1-0 win against Manchester United on Jan. 26. Green also notes that Under 3.5 goals has hit in each of Spurs' last nine home matches against Man City across all competitions, and three of the last four meetings between these teams have also included a clean sheet. Man City failed to score against Liverpool in their last outing and could be without star striker Erling Haaland (knee), who has scored 19 goals in league play.

The Pick: Under 3.5 goals (+100)

Bonus picks: Get two additional best bets, both of which offer plus-money payouts, for Liverpool vs. Newcastle (3:15 p.m. ET) from SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer.

James Maddison over 0.5 shots on target (+100)

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has already gotten the better of Man City this season. In the reverse fixture at Etihad Stadium, he scored twice in the opening 20 minutes en route to a 4-0 away win. Maddison missed time due to injury this season but has returned in fine form and scored the game-winning goal against Manchester United on Feb. 16.

The Pick: James Maddison over 0.5 shots on target (+100)

Bonus picks: Get two additional best bets, both of which offer plus-money payouts, for Liverpool vs. Newcastle (3:15 p.m. ET) from SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer.

Want more soccer picks for Wednesday, Feb. 26?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Tottenham vs. Man City. Now, get two additional best bets, both of which offer plus-money payouts, for Liverpool vs. Newcastle (3:15 p.m. ET) from SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer.

Also, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model has simulated every Round of 16 first-leg matchup 10,000 times and revealed exact score predictions and best bets for each game. See all the UEFA Champions League score predictions and expert picks at SportsLine now.