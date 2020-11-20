Manchester City go to Tottenham on Saturday in Premier League action in a contest that could shake up the table. Spurs are in second with a 5-2-1 record and 17 points, one off the summit, while City are in 10th place with a 3-3-1 record, 12 points and a game in hand. Tottenham could finish this weekend in first place in the league with a win, while City could get into the top six with a fine display in London.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Nov. 21

: Saturday, Nov. 21 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: NBC Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

NBC fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Spurs +320; Draw +280; Man. City -123 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Spurs: Tottenham are off to a fantastic start in the league, but we will know their true quality over the next few weeks. The team's next three Premier League opponents are City, Chelsea and Arsenal. That gauntlet will test this team, but when healthy, they have the talent and potential to really fight for the title. Against City, they should get some quality looks on goal, especially from crosses, but they must prioritize quickly closing down the space in the final third and quickly reacting to those one-touches passes that can break any backline.

Man. City: All eyes will be on Ferran Torres with the Spanish youngster finding some top form. After scoring regularly for City before the international break, he bagged a hat trick for Spain in the 6-0 thumping over Germany on Tuesday. He's always showed flashes of being a top young player, especially two seasons ago at Valencia, but he is coming into his own now and looks like the next great Spanish player to flourish at the Etihad.

Prediction

A fun match filled with goals, drama and more in the latest Jose Mourinho vs. Pep Guardiola showdown. Pick: Tottenham 2, City 2