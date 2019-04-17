Tottenham vs. Manchester City: Ranking the five craziest moments from unforgettable Champions League quarterfinal

Manchester City vs. Tottenham on Wednesday in the Champions League was more than just an instant classic -- it was one of the most unbelievable, roller coaster soccer matches you'll ever see. There was so much at stake, VAR got involved and the result had Spurs fans' hearts pumping like never before. The result saw Manchester City win 4-3 but Tottenham advance on aggregate 4-4 due to the away goals rule. But this game was about so much more than the final score.

It was full of unforgettable moments, and we decided to rank them. Here are the five craziest moments from the epic second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal:

5. Ilkay Gundogan's miss

I'll be upfront -- there is a huge drop off when it comes to No. 5 and the other wild moments. But before all of the late drama, City could have put the game away here when Leroy Sane found his fellow German Gundogan right in front of goal. The former Borussia Dortmund man had a narrow angle but there was no excuse for not getting it on frame. Instead, he skied it over the goal unbelievably. Take a look:

No. 4 Sergio Aguero puts City ahead

Manchester City found itself needing three goals after going down 2-1 thanks to Son Heung-Min's two early strikes. City trailed 3-1 on aggregate and two goals wouldn't be enough. But Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva both scored, and then in the second half Aguero finished this pass from Kevin de Bruyne to put his team ahead and complete the comeback (momentarily, at least). Take a look:

3. A record-breaking start

Want to know how crazy this game was? Something that we've never seen before, a record amount of goals scored early in the game, is only the third craziest thing from this match.

There were four goals in the first 11 minutes, the fastest ever time for four goals in a UCL game. Both teams got two, it went back and forth and it was just nuts. There was even a fifth goal before the 22nd minute. Here's all the action from a frantic start:

Sterling. Son. Son again. Silva. Sterling again.



IN 21 MINUTES. pic.twitter.com/mtKmivP3cr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2019

2. First visit from VAR - Llorente's potential handball

After Aguero scored to push the pressure back on Tottenham, Spurs got the goal they needed on a corner that found Fernanrdo Llorente. But the Spanish forward looked to have maybe touched the ball with his arm before it went in. It was reviewed, and the ref quickly decided that there was nothing there. Take a look:

1. Sterling had the winner... and then he didn't

This was like nothing I had ever seen. The addition of VAR makes these moments entirely possibly, where it looks like one team has surely won the match with a late goal, only for replay to overturn the goal. It happened to Sterling in added time. Sergio Aguero was offside when he received the ball to start the play. It was a fairly easy call upon review, but it was controversial, unbelievable and just hectic nonetheless. Take a look:

Here's the VAR offside call that ruled out Manchester City's dramatic late winner 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Qs8TDAenVg — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 17, 2019

The Champions League rarely disappoints. What are we in store for next? Be sure to catch the semifinals and final on fuboTV (Try for free).