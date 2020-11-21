Tottenham moved back to the top of the Premier League with a thoroughly convincing 2-0 win over struggling Manchester City on Saturday, scoring two breakaway goals, one in each half. Heung-min Son and substitute Giovani Lo Celso scored the goals for Spurs, who jumped Chelsea to move back into first place. Lo Celso's goal was his first ever in the Premier League,

City, meanwhile, are off to their worst start under Pep Guardiola and look far from a league contender through over a fifth of the league season, while Tottenham may have just cemented their status as a legit contender with this one.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

Tottenham's awareness was incredible

This was the perfect result for Jose Mourinho, who worked his magic of focusing on the defensive side of the ball and then trying to go on the counter. It worked all game long and for both goals. City had 22 shots in the match, while Tottenham had just four, but despite that from the moment Spurs went ahead in the fifth minute they were always favored to win the match..

Tottenham's defense was up to the challenge Whether it was closing down in defense in numbers or reading the speedy runs of City, Tottenham perfected the Mourinho bend but don't break defensive ethos. They blocked 10 of City's 22 shots, nine of them within their own penalty area.

In attack, it was more of the same with Harry Kane leading the way. The superstar striker was key in a match where he didn't even register a shot.

On the opener, which came five minutes in, he checked towards the ball and pulled both center backs with him, allowing Son to get past a sleeping Joao Cancelo for the opener. Take a look:

Then, the second saw Kane settle the ball brilliantly in the middle, turn and show the awareness to play the far ball to a running Lo Celso for the best opportunity on that counter. Here it is:





Mourinho pressed the right buttons, and his players delivered in the key moments to product a momentum-boosting result for the league leaders.

Manchester City's league form is alarming

City haven't looked quite comfortable so far this season, dropping points and failing to generate the normal world-blazing attack of past seasons. City are winning 37 percent of their matches so far this season in the Premier League after winning a percentage of nearly 79 over their last three seasons.

Much of that has to do with an attack that isn't clicking in the league. Perhaps the absence of Sergio Aguero plays a role, but it really has come down to a lack of precision when it matters most, as the chances have been there. Over the last three seasons, City averaged 2.5 goals per game but are currently at 1.25 per game. They've yet to crack the 2.00 expected goal mark this season after doing it 14 separate times last season. The result is a squad without its explsiveness, currently stuck in the bottom half of the table.

Lo Celso is becoming a key player for club and country

The former Rosario Central man was such a hot prospect when he was playing in Argentina, but his progression was delayed during his time at PSG, where he simply wasn't a key contributor. So after moving to Real Betis for one season in 2018-19 and showing that potential, he earned that move to Tottenham and is slowly growing into his role as a playmaker, just like with the Argentina national team.

It's been a great nearly two weeks for Lo Celso. He's got two goals in his last three games for Spurs and also got assists for Argentina in their last World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.

Always full of potential, he is currently meeting those expectations under Mourinho while adding a layer of depth in attack for a team already loaded.