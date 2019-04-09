Tottenham vs. Manchester City score: Son scores winner and Lloris makes huge save, but Harry Kane leaves injured

A second-half goal from Son Heung-min gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, but Spurs appear to have suffered a blow with Harry Kane leaving early due to an ankle injury. Spurs, playing their first European game at their new stadium, were able to contain City's attack for portions of the game, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris stopped a Sergio Aguero penalty kick early on to give them the edge ahead of next week's second leg.

City kept some of its best players on the bench for this one and lacked its usual conviction in the final third, with the failure to score an away goal potentially putting them in a tough spot in the second leg if Tottenham manages to score. Here is everything you need to know and see from Tuesday's game:

Goal scorers

⚽ Tottenham - Son (78')

Game-changing moment

Danny Rose was called for a handball in the box that was confirmed by VAR, giving City a penalty kick just over 10 minutes in. Aguero went up to take it, but Lloris guessed the right way, pushing the ball out with a strong save. Aguero's accuracy wasn't great, but the World Cup-winning goalkeeper read it right as Spurs kept the clean sheet.

Massive cause for concern

Kane's injury casts a shadow over this result until his status is known. Here's where he got injured on a challenge from Fabian Delph:

Kane was seen visibly limping as he entered the tunnel to seek medical attention:

If he can't go in the second leg, City will be looked at as the strong favorite to move on. He's Spurs' best player and the focal point of what they do in attack. Spurs are also in the thick of the top-four race in the Premier League with the season winding down.

Player of the game

Lloris: He wasn't tasked with a lot, but he did make two really nice saves. He had the penalty kick and then another effort from short in the second half where he managed to get a strong hand on a shot, allowing his defenders to clear the ball. The fact that Spurs didn't concede at home is as important as having won 1-0.

Most-telling statistic

Manchester City, as mentioned above, had two shots on goal and part of the issue was City perhaps playing a bit conservative with Kevin de Bruyne and Leroy Sane on the bench to start. They each came on in the 89th minute but with not enough time to make an impact. The movement in the final third wasn't bad, but not having De Bruyne's ability to shoot and create resulted in this team looking far less dangerous, despite having some good spells.

Key coaching decision



Bringing on Lucas Moura. It wasn't really a hard choice for Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino, but it was the right one. The speedy Brazilian was able to stretch the backline of City with Son staying on the right, and because of that you could see on the goal how Son was able to get back around the right side. This came after a couple good runs from Moura kept City on its heels. Had it been Fernando Llorente instead of Lucas, the Liverpool defense would have been probably a bit more compact, and it could have meant a second defender close enough to help on Son's goal.

What the result means

It's a fantastic result for Spurs. Winning and not conceding was the most they really could have asked for. They are far from the favorites in the second leg, but scoring just once at the Etihad would mean City has to score three to advance. They are in a great position, but their job is far from done and may have to deal with a potentially serious injury to Kane.

What's next

The return leg will be next Wednesday at 3 p.m ET at the Etihad, and you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free).