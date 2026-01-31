English Premier League leading scorer Erling Haaland and Manchester City are back in action on Sunday with a road matchup with Tottenham on tap. Man City sit second in the EPL table entering the weekend, while Tottenham have not won an EPL match since late December and sit 14th in the standings.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Manchester City are -140 favorites (wager $140 to win $100) in the latest Tottenham vs. Manchester City odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Tottenham are +350 underdogs (wager $100 to win $350). A draw is priced at +310 and the total is set at 2.5 (Over -155, Under +120). You can find the latest projections for Tottenham vs. Manchester City at SportsLine but before locking in any bets, you should see what soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say for this Premier League showdown.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Tottenham vs. Manchester City on Sunday.

Tottenham vs. Manchester City best bets

Under 2.5 goals (+115, BetMGM) -- 1u

Tottenham Double Chance (+110, BetMGM) -- 1u

Manchester's offense has cooled off

Manchester City for the last few years have been an absolute wagon when it comes to betting on goals. With players like Erling Haaland at the helm, it was easy to blind bet the Over for many years for Pep and his men. We are, however, seeing a bit of a different side out of Manchester City this season.

Whether it's because of injuries, the congested schedule or drama off the pitch, this side just isn't firing at the same level we're used to seeing. They've now gone Under 2.5 goals in their last six straight EPL fixtures, which included a 0-0 draw to Sunderland, 1-1 draws to Brighton and Chelsea and a 2-0 loss to Manchester United. Factor in the fact that they'll be tired after hosting Galatasaray and this match has me leaning on another cagey Under.

Tottenham's unpredictability

Tottenham continue to be one of the most bizarre teams in the league. One week they're getting put through the wringer by West Ham and Bournemouth, the next they're smacking down Dortmund and Frankfurt in UCL play. This team has a fairly talented side of strikers, but they're struggling with injuries and consistency alike. They also tend to be a bit of a bogey team for Manchester City at times. They've played Man City four times in the last two years, and Tottenham have won three of the four, and they're only loss over those four was a 1-0 loss. I'm going for a low-scoring, cagey match that could very well result in a draw.