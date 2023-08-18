After the first weekend of Premier League soccer, Tottenham and Manchester United have a few questions to answer. Manchester United eked out a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton while Spurs saw an early lead evaporate in a 2-2 draw against Brentford in their first match under Ange Postecoglou. Now, heading into their first home match without Harry Kane, it's the beginning of a new era but it's one which we don't know what to expect from Spurs in.

Marcus Rashford at striker hasn't been as effective at striker as his exploits on the wing for United, and it showed in the opener with Mason Mount and Alejandro Garnacho also struggling against Wolves, but if Spurs provide a similar amount of space to what Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo enjoyed for Brentford there will be plenty of goals for each side in this one.

Cristian Romero will be available for Spurs following his withdrawal for a precautionary head injury Postecoglou has confirmed, but here are a few things to look out for in the match between two sides trending in different directions.

1. Can James Maddison follow up on his debut performance?

In a clash of England internationals who take up similar positions, it was Maddison who had the better debut for his new club assisting two goals and creating multiple chances. A key part of adjusting to life after Kane, Maddison will be critical to Spurs' performances this season. On the other side of the ball, Mason Mount was a key addition by United to create a more dynamic attack and while he has only played one game, it wasn't a great one.

With United competing in Champions League this season, squad depth will be critical to Erik ten Hag. United controlled possession against Wolves but didn't have much to show for it until a corner finally found the head of Raphael Varane late in the match. Facing a Spurs side that is better in the air than Wolves, United won't be able to rely on last minute goals coming from corners and will need to take their chances better in open play. Mount will need to be a bigger part of that, just as Maddison was for his side.

2. Will Rashford continue as the nine?

United may already have their number nine of the future in summer acquisition Rasmus Hojlund, but with him missing time due to a back injury, Rashford started the season leading the line. While he put one shot on target, Rashford lacked his usual space to make things happen that he creates on the left side. With Spurs breaking in a new defense, it could be a good time for him to return to a familiar position to make direct runs at the defense.

Where things get tricky is that for United to do that, Jadon Sancho may have to play as a false nine. It's something ten Hag has played with during preseason, but it certainly isn't a comfortable shift for the Red Devils. Eventually, ten Hag will need to determine who his backup number nine will be but it shouldn't be Rashford.

3. Wing back questions

There are plenty of questions around who the best wing-backs are for each team. Ivan Perisic came in as a winger for Spurs while Pedro Porro was an unused sub in the match. Both were just brought in last season but with Spurs going through so many managers, it will take time to see which players from the previous regime under Antonio Conte players will have a role under Postecoglou.

For United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was able to grab an assist in the opening match, but he'll need to do more to hold off Diogo Dalot for the starting right back role. If the attack struggles more versus the Spurs, that's when Dalot may need to come into the attack which can perhaps open up counterattacking opportunities for Spurs.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Aug. 19 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 19 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV: NBC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

NBC | fubo (try for free) Odds: Tottenham +175; Draw +225; Manchester United +135 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Prediction



With high emotions in their first game without Kane, Tottenham will show the promise of the Postecoglou era by defeating Manchester United as Richarlison and Heung Min-Son find the back of the net for the club. Score: Tottenham 3, Manchester United 2