Tottenham will face Manchester United at the San Mames in Bilbao on Wednesday for the final of the UEFA Europa League live on Paramount+. Spurs are chasing a first European honor since 1984 and haven't won a title since the League Cup in 2008, while United are hoping to repeat their 2017 triumph in the second all-English final of the Europa League era. The winners will also qualify for the next season of the UEFA Champions League. It will be a crucial match for both sides, as their disappointing Premier League runs led the two teams to not qualify for any European tournament through league play. This is the last chance for both Tottenham and Manchester United to play European soccer next season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Europa League final

Date : Wednesday, May 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Mames -- Bilbao, Spain

: San Mames -- Bilbao, Spain TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network Paramount+ Odds: Tottenham +188; Draw +223; Man United +143

The road to the final

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham swept aside Bodo/Glimt in the semifinals. Brennan Johnson scored after 39 seconds of the first leg, the fastest goal in a Europa League semifinal, to set up a 3-1 home win before Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro sealed a 2-0 victory in Norway that has led them to a fourth final in the competition, but a first in the Europa League era. United are aiming to win the Europa League for a second time as they return to Estadio de San Mames just 20 days after beating Athletic Club 3-0 at the same venue in the first leg of their semifinal. They followed that up with a 4-1 victory at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund to seal a 7-1 aggregate win.

Predicted lineups

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son.

Manchester United XI: Andre Onana; Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui; Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hoejlund.

Player to watch

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United -- The Portuguese midfielder has already scored seven goals and provided five assists to his teammates over the 13 Europa League matches played so far and has been a crucial player for the team coached by Ruben Amorim. The club's captain scored two goals in the key first leg semifinal against Athletic Club, in the same San Mames stadium where the Red Devils will play Tottenham on Wednesday.

Storyline to watch

A key game for the managers -- Nothing has been decided, but it's expected to be a crucial game for the future of the two managers, Ange Postecoglou and Amorim. The future of the Australian head coach in particular will likely depend on the outcome of the final, as they will definitely part ways in case of a defeat, while nothing can be ruled out if Tottenham lift their first trophy since 2008.

Prediction

It won't be an easy one for either team, but United are slight favorites compared to Tottenham. Pick: Manchester United 3, Tottenham 2.

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Tuesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.