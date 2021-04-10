Second-place Manchester United go to seventh-place Tottenham on Sunday for a big-time Premier League showdown. The Red Devils are looking to solidify themselves in the second spot and boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season, while Spurs can pull within four points of the top four with a win, potentially finishing the day as high as fifth place. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, April 11

: Sunday, April 11 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Tottenham +190; Draw +235; United +145 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: Just one win in their last three, Spurs find themselves needing to accumulate points right now if they have any hope of making the top four. It looks like a long shot, especially after dropping points at Newcastle last time out. They will need to be smart in the middle of the pitch and apply pressure to Bruno Fernandes, preventing him from having space with the ball at his feet. In attack, Tottenham are likely to face a full-strength defense as several key members of United's backline are suspended for their Europa League match on Thursday. So, that means they'll likely get significant minutes here.

Man. United: Three wins in a row and with a chance to pull within 11 points of first-place Manchester City, United are confident and healthy entering this one. While they are likely out of the title race, this is all about getting closer to locking up a spot in the top four. United could potentially have an 11-point cushion of their own with three points. Expect United to get their chances, especially down the wing. Tottenham will apply pressure, and the ability to play to their speed, like how they did on Thursday against Granada, could be the key here to another victory.

Prediction

A dramatic, late header from Harry Kane earns Spurs a point at home. Pick: Tottenham 1, Man. United 1