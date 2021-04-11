Manchester United came from behind to win 3-1 away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood scoring second-half goals to cancel out Heung-min Son's first-half opener as the Red Devils stretched their lead over Leicester City in third to seven points.

Cavani, the Uruguay international, found the back of the net after 33 minutes from a Paul Pogba pass, but the strike was ruled out via VAR for a foul on Son and that allowed Spurs to take the lead instead through the Korean superstar after he was teed up by Lucas Moura five minutes before halftime.

United turned it around after the break, though, with Fred equalizing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 57 minutes and Cavani then completing the comeback 11 minutes from time thanks to a Mason Greenwood assist before the 19-year-old completed the scoring from a Pogba assist in injury time.

Cavani, Fred, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire all picked up bookings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men while Moussa Sissoko was cautioned for Jose Mourinho's hosts as the Portuguese manager was undone by his former club in the second half.

United are looking good for second spot but remain 11 points behind Premier League leaders and bitter rivals Manchester City while Spurs are five points behind Chelsea in fifth and only two points ahead of Everton in eighth having played two more games as Europe slips further away.

The EFL Cup final later this month is Mourinho and Tottenham's best chance of success between now and the end of the season with Pep Guardiola's City the opponents, but even that might not be enough to soothe the disappointment of this campaign.