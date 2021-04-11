Manchester United came from behind to win 3-1 away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood scoring second-half goals to cancel out Heung-min Son's first-half opener as the Red Devils stretched their lead over Leicester City in third to seven points.

Cavani, the Uruguay international, found the back of the net after 33 minutes from a Paul Pogba pass, but the strike was ruled out via VAR for a foul on Son and that allowed Spurs to take the lead instead through the Korean superstar after he was teed up by Lucas Moura five minutes before halftime.

United turned it around after the break, though, with Fred equalizing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 57 minutes and Cavani then completing the comeback 11 minutes from time thanks to a Mason Greenwood assist before the 19-year-old completed the scoring from a Pogba assist in injury time.

Cavani, Fred, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire all picked up bookings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men while Moussa Sissoko was cautioned for Jose Mourinho's hosts as the Portuguese manager was undone by his former club in the second half.

United are looking good for second spot but remain 11 points behind Premier League leaders and bitter rivals Manchester City while Spurs are five points behind Chelsea in fifth and only two points ahead of Everton in eighth having played two more games as Europe slips further away.

The EFL Cup final later this month is Mourinho and Tottenham's best chance of success between now and the end of the season with Pep Guardiola's City the opponents, but even that might not be enough to soothe the disappointment of this campaign.

Player ratings

Eric Dier -- Tottenham defender

Played 90 minutes.

Came back into the side and performed positively as part of the central defensive pairing with a few blocks, including one on Pogba. However, the aging Cavani still gave him the runaround at times. Rating: 6

Heung-min Son -- Tottenham attacker

Played 90 minutes (scored one goal).

Regarded as a villain for his role in Cavani's disallowed goal, he scored for Spurs moments later and although the lead could not be held, he never stopped working hard. Rating: 7

Harry Kane -- Tottenham attacker

Played 90 minutes.

Although he was not at his very best, he still played a role in the Spurs goal and was the focus of most of the United defenders. Rating: 6

Moussa Sissoko -- Tottenham substitute

Played 29 minutes (booked).

Sent on with just under half an hour left and at least a draw to protect, his insertion contributed toward United taking control of the encounter and winning it late on. Rating: 4

Jose Mourinho -- Tottenham manager

Made three changes as his side threw away a one-goal lead.

Has now lost in double figures for the first time in his league career and handled Spurs' fortuitous lead horribly and made substitutions that contributed to the defeat. Rating: 3

Dean Henderson -- Manchester United goalkeeper

Played 90 minutes.

Beaten once with little hope of keeping it out but made two important saves when it was level to keep United in it as he continues to make David De Gea sweat his Old Trafford starting role. Rating: 8

Fred -- Manchester United midfielder

Played 90 minutes (scored one goal and was booked).

A game of two halves with a poor first followed by a stronger second that also saw him score the all-important leveler. Rating: 7

Paul Pogba -- Manchester United midfielder

Played 90 minutes (provided one assist).

Denied an assist for Cavani in the first half through VAR but kept conducting the United attack and got his reward when he provided Greenwood for the final goal. Rating: 8

Edinson Cavani -- Manchester United attacker

Played 90 minutes (scored one goal and had another canceled).

Denied one goal via VAR but ultimately got one late in the game to put United ahead and while he was not always at the heart of everything, his movement remained sensational, and he tested Lloris on multiple occasions. Rating: 7

Mason Greenwood -- Manchester United substitute

Played 18 minutes (scored one goal and assisted another).

In less than 20 minutes on the pitch, how much more can you ask for from a teenager? He provided Cavani's go-ahead goal and then grabbed one for himself at the death. Rating: 9

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer -- Manchester United manager

Won the battle of the wits with Mourinho and the introduction of Greenwood for the final 18 minutes proved to be a minor masterstroke as he contributed toward both game-clinching goals. Rating: 7