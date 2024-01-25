A spot in the fifth round of the 2024 FA Cup will be on the line when Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in a fourth-round match on Friday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Spurs advanced to the fourth round by virtue of a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Jan. 5. Spurs have won the FA Cup eight times previously. Meanwhile, defending FA Cup champion Manchester City reached the fourth round after routing second-tier Championship side Huddersfield Town, 5-0, on Jan. 7. Man City have won the FA Cup seven times.



Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Manchester City are the -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Tottenham vs. Manchester City odds, with Spurs the +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Manchester City vs. Tottenham picks or FA Cup predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included a 10-2 record with his FA Cup picks.

Now, Eimer has broken down Tottenham vs. Manchester City from every angle and identified his picks and FA Cup predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Tottenham:

Spurs vs. Man City spread: Spurs +0.5 (+110), Man City -0.5 (-160)

Spurs vs. Man City over/under: 3.5 goals

Spurs vs. Man City money line: Man City -155, Spurs +330, Draw +310

TOT: Pedro Porro is tied for third in the Premier League in assists (seven)

is tied for third in the Premier League in assists (seven) MNC: Erling Haaland is tied for the EPL lead in goals (14)

is tied for the EPL lead in goals (14)

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have a world class midfielder in Dejan Kulusevski. A 23-year-old with a relentless motor, Kulusevski ranks third on the team in goals (five) and sixth on the team in assists (two). For his efforts the last two seasons, he has earned the Guldbollen, the Swedish Football Association's award for player of the year.

In addition, right back Pedro Porro has been excellent this season. Despite playing right back, the 24-year-old Spaniard is tied for third in the Premier League in assists with seven, behind only Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins, both with eight. Porro's assist total already is a single-season record for a Spurs defender.

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City have arguably the best goal scorer in the world in Erling Haaland. The 23-year-old striker from Norway is tied for the Premier League lead in goals with 14, and has scored 19 goals across all competitions. Last season, he broke the single-season record for goals by a Premier League player across all competitions with 52.

In addition, Man City will face a Tottenham side that will be without leading scorer and captain Son Heung-Min. The 31-year-old forward is away from the team while playing for South Korea in the AFC Asian Cup. His absence is a significant one as he is tied for third in the Premier League in goals (12).

How to make Tottenham vs. Manchester City picks

Eimer has broken down Friday's FA Cup match from every possible angle and is leaning Over 3.5 goals.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Tottenham on Friday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Tottenham vs. Manchester City have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was up almost 26 units on all soccer picks in 2023, and find out.