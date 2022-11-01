Two clubs on opposite ends of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Group D table will meet Tuesday on Paramount+. Tottenham Hotspur leads the group with eight points, and Spurs will visit Marseille, who ranks fourth with six points. When these two played in early September, Spurs won 2-0 and another win or even a draw would advance Tottenham to the knockout round. Marseille needs a victory to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in a decade. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Tottenham vs. Marseille odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Spurs as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Marseille as the +185 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for goals is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season.

Marseille vs. Tottenham date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Marseille vs. Tottenham time: 4 p.m. ET

Marseille vs. Tottenham live stream: Paramount+

Before turning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Marseille vs. Tottenham, Green is picking Tottenham to win on the money line. This game couldn't come at a worse time for Marseille, as they enter on a four-game winless streak, with three of those four matches being losses. It's also been nearly a month since Marseille won at home, and that victory came against a Sporting CP team that played with 10 men for 67 minutes.

In fact, Marseille's only two Champions League 2022 victories came in games in which the opponent had players sent off, which is something it can't bank on happening Tuesday. Outside of those two matches, the French club has been outscored 5-1 in UCL games, including its prior loss to Spurs in which Marseille could only muster up one shot on target. Marseille will be in desperation mode knowing that it needs a win, but Green sees the talent differential between these two clubs being too much for Marseille to overcome.

"When you analyze overall quality of the players in the Marseille squad, it is hard to see how they can beat Spurs this week," Green told SportsLine. "Forward Alexis Sánchez was a great player at his peak, but that was many years ago, while the likes of Mattéo Guendouzi, Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares, Cengiz Ünder, Mbemba and Sead Kolasinać all struggled in the Premier League."

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League.