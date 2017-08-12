Tottenham vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Spurs open up the season with a tricky contest

Premier League contend Tottenham begins its 2017-18 campaign on Sunday when it visits promoted Newcastle. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Where: St. James' Park
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Newcastle - 4/1
Draw - 3/1
Tottenham to win - 7/10

Prediction

Tottenham stumbles right out of the gates, drawing on the road at Newcastle. Tottenham 2, Newcastle 2. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories