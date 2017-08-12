Tottenham vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Spurs open up the season with a tricky contest
Premier League contend Tottenham begins its 2017-18 campaign on Sunday when it visits promoted Newcastle. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Where: St. James' Park
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Newcastle - 4/1
Draw - 3/1
Tottenham to win - 7/10
Prediction
Tottenham stumbles right out of the gates, drawing on the road at Newcastle. Tottenham 2, Newcastle 2.
