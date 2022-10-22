Tottenham Hotspur look to rally after playing one of their worst games of the season, but they won't have it easy when they host Newcastle in Sunday's English Premier League match. Spurs (7-2-2) remain third in the Premier League table, but a demoralizing 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Wednesday sapped their momentum. Now they face a surging team in Newcastle (4-6-1) that has won three of its past four. The Magpies beat Everton 1-0 on Wednesday and have hopes of making a run at a spot in next season's European competitions. They are sixth in the Premier League table, while Spurs are even with second-place Manchester City on points but trail on goal differential. Arsenal are four points clear at the top. Tottenham won both meetings last season, including a 5-1 victory in London back in April

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists Spurs as the +109 favorites (risk $100 to win $109) on the money line in its latest Newcastle vs. Tottenham odds. Newcastle are +250 underdogs, a draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in your Tottenham vs. Newcastle picks or English Premier League predictions, be sure you check out what soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Newcastle vs. Tottenham spread: Spurs -0.5 (+105)

Newcastle vs. Tottenham over-under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Tottenham money line: Newcastle +250, Tottenham +109, Draw +240

Newcastle: They have conceded multiple goals twice in 12 matches overall.

Tottenham: They had scored in every league match until Wednesday's loss.



Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs will have a sense of urgency after a troubling loss, when they gave up 28 shots and 10 on target. The good news is, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was mostly up to the task in allowing just two goals, and he has four clean sheets and a 75.6 save percentage. Harry Kane failed to score for the first time in six games, so he also will be looking for success in front of the home crowd. Spurs have won all seven home games in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and conceding six. Kane has nine goals this season and ranks third in the EPL in shots (39) and second in shots on target (18).

Son Heung-min is an excellent complement to the England star, and the South Korean is coming on after a slow start. He has five goals in the past seven matches in all competitions. With Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski out, Ivan Perisic (five assists) is expected to play an advanced role, and he has the skill to create chances. Spurs continue to be the most efficient shooting team in the league, putting 38 percent of their shots on target, so while Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has been stellar, he will be tested. Tottenham holds opponents to 25.9 shooting accuracy, best in the EPL.

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies are loaded with confidence, and their only loss this season came against Liverpool at Anfield. They are 3-3-0 in their past six matches and have scored 10 goals over their past four. They face a Spurs side with injury issues that just gave up 28 shots to Man U. Newcastle have the third-most shots in the league (169). They also control the ball more than 51% of their games, while Spurs hold it 48% of the time. Nick Pope has been one of the league's best goalkeepers, sharing the league lead with five clean sheets and ranking third in save percentage (81.4).

Newcastle don't have marquee names, but Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes are effective up front, and they linked up on a gorgeous Almiron goal for the winner against Everton. It was Almiron's fifth goal and the assist was the second for Guimaraes, who also has scored twice. Kierian Trippier is the set piece maestro, and he leads the Premier League in corner kicks (55) and passes into penalty area (39). The Magpies have conceded a league-low nine goals, allowing just three during their six-game unbeaten run. They have scored six while allowing four in road matches (1-3-1).

