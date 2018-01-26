Tottenham vs. Newport County live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

Tottenham goes to Newport County on Saturday in FA Cup action, aiming to avoid an upset against the fourth division side.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tottenham fields a weaker lineup than usual but dominates in attack in the first half to put it away. Tottenham 3, Newport 0.