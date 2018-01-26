Tottenham vs. Newport County live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online
The Spurs should cruise through to the next round, but you never know in the FA Cup
Tottenham goes to Newport County on Saturday in FA Cup action, aiming to avoid an upset against the fourth division side.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tottenham fields a weaker lineup than usual but dominates in attack in the first half to put it away. Tottenham 3, Newport 0.
