Tottenham vs. Newport County live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup replay on TV, stream online

Spurs are the heavy favorites and should cruise, but you never know in the FA Cup

Tottenham plays its FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday when it welcomes Newport County following a 1-1 draw in the first match. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Tottenham puts this tie away in the opening half hour and moves on. Tottenham 4, Newport 0.

