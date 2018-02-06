Tottenham vs. Newport County live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup replay on TV, stream online
Spurs are the heavy favorites and should cruise, but you never know in the FA Cup
Tottenham plays its FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday when it welcomes Newport County following a 1-1 draw in the first match.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tottenham puts this tie away in the opening half hour and moves on. Tottenham 4, Newport 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool's Lallana sees red in U23 game
The 29-year-old Liverpool man lost his cool against the under-23 kids from Tottenham
-
How to watch Watford vs. Chelsea
Watford is desperate for points while Chelsea looks to stay in the race for a Champions League...
-
Liverpool-Spurs was an instant classic
This game featured two stoppage time goals and two bogus penalty kicks awarded by the offi...
-
Liverpool vs. Tottenham preview
It's a big clash at Anfield before top-four candidates
-
Barcelona vs. Espanyol preview
It's the Catalan derby for the third time in 2018
-
EPL: Chelsea vs. Watford odds, picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 1,800 percent and locked in a pick for Watford vs. C...